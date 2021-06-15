WESTBROOK – Gregory P. Erskine, 64, of Westbrook, formerly of Locke Mills and Naples, died late Thursday evening, June 10, 2021, at the Springbrook Center in Westbrook.Greg was born on May 16, 1957, in Portland, a son of Clayton C. and Marion (Bartlett) Erskine. He attended Portland and Naples schools, graduating from Lake Region High School.A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Greg enlisted after high school serving several years. He then settled in the Spring Hill, Fla., area after his discharge. While living in Florida, Greg and his brother Rick ran a landscaping business.He moved back to Maine in the mid 1980s and lived in Bethel/Locke Mills area for years. He owned and operated a small engine business focusing on snowmobiles and boat motors. He was passionate about snowmobile drag racing and was instrumental in starting the ice drags in Locke Mills. Greg moved to Naples in 2008 continuing to work on snowmobile and boat engines. He was a fixture at the Oxford Drag Way on asphalt. Illness forced a longterm stay at Springbrook in 2013.Greg is survived by two children, Rhyannon and Ryan; two brothers, Robert Erskine and his wife, Nicolette of Windham and Randall Erskine and his wife Beverlee of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Ricky Erskine.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home in Casco where his family welcomes your kind words and condolences on his Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. Donations may be given in his memory to the Resident Activity Fund atSpringbrook Center300 Spring StreetWestbrook, ME 04092

