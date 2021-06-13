LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Thomas Monroe Mauldin, 97, of Lake Worth, Fla. passed away June 6, 2021, at Signature Healthcare, Lake Worth, Fla., after a year of declining health.Tom was born Dec. 27, 1923, in Seneca, S.C. to James Lewis Mauldin and Velma (Nix) Mauldin. He attended schools there before joining the Navy in 1942. During his 30 year career with the Navy he served aboard the USS Dionysus, USS Roosevelt, USS Merrick, USS Fiske, USS Gilmore, USS Caperton, USS Dashiell and USS Evans. He was a certified hard hat diver. Upon discharge from the Navy, he moved to York, Maine and began working at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He moved to Florida in his retirement.He grew up on a farm in South Carolina and always loved having a garden. While living in York he managed a huge strawberry field and sold the berries at the end of his driveway. In Florida, his specialty was hot (HOT!) peppers. He was very handy with tools, helping build several homes and making all the frames for his wife Theo’s beautiful x-stitch pieces. He could bake the best cornbread you’d ever hope to eat. A very social man, he easily made friends wherever he wentHe was predeceased by wives, Theo (McMillan) Mauldin and Beverly Mauldin, and longtime companion Dorothy Cohen. Also, by his son David T. Mauldin; sisters Pauline Alexander, Annie Addis and brother Ben Mauldin. He is survived by grandson Derek (Michelle) Mauldin of Medford, Ore., daughter-in-law Karen Mauldin of Yarmouth; sisters Norma (Tom) LeRoy of South Carolina and Doris Wells of Georgia.Private burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Arrangements are under the care of Tillman Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, Fla.﻿

