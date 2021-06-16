Sabin Lomac, one of the founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, is filmed at Fort Williams State Park in Cape Elizabeth in 2018, for the cooking show, “Seaside Snacks and Shacks.” His latest hosting gig, Food Network’s “Grill of Victory,” premieres Monday. Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer

Sabin Lomac, co-owner of Cousins Maine Lobster, is on a roll. And we’re not talking about a lobster roll.

Lomac – who grew up in Scarborough, launched his food truck business with the help of the TV show Shark Tank, and has spent the past few years developing a side gig as a TV host – is now starring, as the host and a judge, on a new Food Network show called “Grill of Victory,” a barbecue competition that premieres at 10 p.m. Monday. The show focuses on three home cooks who compete in three rounds of grilling challenges for a chance at winning a custom outdoor kitchen.

Lomac has filmed six hour-long episodes of the new show. In the first episode, the contestants start by making their own version of Southern chicken. Round 2 features a coastal seafood dish, and the final round is surf and turf.

Lomac and Jim Tselikis, his cousin and business partner, recently co-hosted another Food Network show called “Food Truck Rehab.” The pair is waiting to hear if the Food Network is going to order more episodes of that show, according to a Cousins Maine Lobster spokesperson.

