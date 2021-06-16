Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, which announced plans to merge in 2019, have chosen Point32Health as the name of their combined parent organization, the health insurance providers said Wednesday.

The combined entity is based in Canton, Massachusetts, and serves that state as well as New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut. While Point32Health is the new name of the parent organization, the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim brands will be retained for the foreseeable future, it said.

Point32Health serves about 2.2 million members, offering employer-sponsored plans, Medicare and Medicaid plans, Affordable Care Act plans, and plans for those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. It plans to open a new headquarters in the fall, it said.

