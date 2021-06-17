STANDISH — It wasn’t how Neil LaRochelle envisioned his high school baseball career would end, not this way on this day. But there the Lisbon senior was at sunny St. Joseph’s College on Thursday, his Greyhounds coming to grips with a 5-0 loss to Monmouth in the Class C South title game.

“I’m not one to get emotional, but this one stings, it’s going to take a while to come to grips with this one,” the team’s standout center fielder said. “We really thought we were going to get something done. It just felt like our year all over again.”

The Greyhounds couldn’t overcome an early deficit and the right arm of Cam Armstrong, who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits to deliver the crown to the Mustangs.

LaRochelle and classmate Justin Le were the lone graduates on this year’s club. They, along with teammate Hunter Brisette, are the only holdovers from the 2019 team that won the Class C state championship.

“This year was a lot different, a lot of adjusting, a lot of new faces, just a lot of changes to our team,” said Le, a senior catcher. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go through this season with anyone else. This team was full of great young men, and I’m going to miss them.”

Lisbon coach Randy Ridley said he enjoyed watching his team progress this spring.

“We grew so much on and off the field together this season,” he said. “With all the other stuff thrown into the mix, it was a different year for Lisbon baseball, but we found ourselves here (the regional final) once again, that attests to the growth we had as a team this season.”

Ridley added that LaRochelle and Le provided steady leadership all season.

“It was an unlucky year to be a senior in that aspect, but despite all the protocols those two (LaRochelle and Le) led us day in and day out,” he said. “Those are the types of guys who you want to be role models in your program.”

Long after the Mustangs recorded the final out Thursday, LaRochelle took some time to reflect on his career. The 2019 season, he said, is one he’ll cherish.

“Definitely 2019, no question,” he said. “Aside from that, it was leading this group of guys on another run, baseball is my favorite sport and always will be, so going to battle on the diamond each day representing Lisbon was amazing.”

Le agreed.

“Yeah, 2019 will always be No. 1, but this year is a close second,” said Le.

The Greyhounds will return seven of their nine starters next season, including their ace, Brissette.

“I’m not one to look ahead or get overconfident, but we’re going to be back,” said Ridley. “The boys will be hungry, we gained valuable experience, and will have another year under our belt. Hopefully, we can right the ship next time around.”

Added Le: “This team is going to be good next year, I’ll tell you that now. They are talented and committed. The future of Lisbon baseball is bright.”

