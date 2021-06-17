Diane Jeannine Gamache 1955 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Diane Jeannine Gamache, 66, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully in her home on Baribeau Drive on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Diane was born in Niceville, Florida, on Feb. 20, 1955. She was the eldest of eight children born to Pauline M. and Raymond D. Gamache. She graduated from Brunswick High school, class of 1973. Diane worked civil service jobs at the Brunswick Naval Base for a number of years after graduating. She attended St. Charles Church and always looked forward to the church fair and their sweet treats. She never hesitated to help others and enjoyed volunteering at the Brunswick Soup Kitchen. She was an avid walker and spent many hours in the library. She loved butterflies, Beanie Babies, the color purple and listening to Neil Diamond’s “Cracklin’ Rosie” (her favorite). Diane is survived by her children, Randall Burrows (Shannon) of Culpeper, VI, Andrea Burrows of Freeport, Kimberly Viotto (Russell) of Norway, and Paula Burrows of Freeport; her grandchildren, Raymond and Leonard, and her three foster granddaughters, that she treated as her own; her parents, Raymond and Pauline Gamache of Harpswell; her siblings, Michael Gamache (Valerie) of Freeport, Ronald Gamache (Rachel) of Zephyrhills, Fla., Carol Blake (Mike) of Brunswick, Elaine Ferira (Joe) of North Charleston, S.C., Kathleen King (Greg) of Harpswell, Lorri Meehan (Jim) of Airway Heights, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews. She came in a small package, but she had a huge heart and loved everyone! She lived each day to the fullest and she always made sure to tell her family how much she loved them. There were no strangers in her live. Everyone was her friend. She was a kind person and a wonderful daughter, big sister, mother and grandmother. Diane was predeceased by her brother, Robert Gerard Gamache. A funeral service will be held at a later date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

