SPRINGVALE – George E. Driscoll, 92, of Springvale, died at his home on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

A man who had worn many hats, in January 1961, George found the helmet of a firefighter, and never looked back. Working his way through a firefighter’s life of service, he became fire chief of the Sanford/Springvale fire department in 1970. He retired as chief in 1982.

George then became a tractor trailer driver for Falls Agway and continued driving “big” rigs, including the wrecker owned by Hartford Trucking, until finally tapering to full retirement in his late 70s.

George is survived by his wife, Mary (Greene) Driscoll. They were married at St. Georges Episcopal Church Sanford on May 28, 1949.

George is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Sandra (Roy) Driscoll, daughter and son-in-law Jean (Driscoll) and James Wilson, and son and daughter-in law Kevin and Rachel (Chevalier) Driscoll; his grandson, Christopher Driscoll, granddaughter Monica Driscoll and grandson Ben Driscoll; and his great-grandchildren Elijah, Nathan, Dustin, Rowan, and Kylie

George was a devoted member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Sanford, a charter member of the Acton/Shapleigh Lions Club and a Past Master of the Mousam Lake Grange, Shapleigh.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street in Alfred.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at the St. Ignatius Parish Hall, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to the Sanford Fire Dept. Central Station for the Firefighters Last Call.

Light refreshments will be offered following the Last Call service.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, George has asked that donations be made to

St. George’s Episcopal Church,

3 Emerson St,

Sanford, Maine

