BIDDEFORD – Raymond Roy, 81, of Biddeford, died suddenly surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Raymond was born on June 16, 1939, in Biddeford to Leo and Marie-Jeanne (Dube) Roy. Raymond proudly raised his family with his beautiful wife, Jeannine, in the city of Biddeford. Raymond and Jeannine were married at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford on April 28, 1962.

Raymond learned early on in life how important it was to support family. He left school at a young age and worked in the local mills with his father to help support his family.

Raymond was proud to tell stories of his time in the U.S. Army Corps Reserve and was especially proud for serving as sergeant. Raymond later became a tradesman in metal fabrication and would go on to work in numerous capacities at various metal fabrication shops in the area before becoming the proud owner and operator of Southern Maine Sheet Metal.

He was a hands-on type of man with the ability to come up with ingenious solutions, making it easier and more efficient to get the job done, whatever that might be, often using whatever might be found around the house. His creativeness did not stop there. He was a fine artist. He has left his family with beautiful framed memories in watercolor, pastel, acrylic and oil.

His love for gardening was obvious to his neighbors with his beautiful gardens and bird feeders. Raymond was fortunate to have traveled the “Seven Seas”, journeying the globe with visits to Egypt and Thailand, sometimes spending up to 45 days cruising on the ocean.

Dad was a man that didn’t need much to make him happy. Of late, a cozy chair, some ice-cream, the Red Sox and knowing the “children” were all okay was all he needed.

Raymond Roy is survived by his six children, Marc (Kim) Roy, Norman (Donna) Roy, Denise (Neal) Kinney, Patricia (Harold) Ford-Couch, Peter (Desiree) Roy, and Michael (Alan) Roy-Banks; his sister, Rita Thibodeau of Franklin; his grandchildren Brandon, Harrison, Gabriel, and Marshall Roy; Kevin Huot and Thomas Huot; Mathew and Samuel Ford; Savannah (Akeem) Thorpe, Abigail and Emilee Roy; and his two great-grandchildren, Khale-Elise and Amina; his niece, Melissa O’Brien and nephew, Roy Gott.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of nearly three decades, Jeannine Roy; and his sister, Theresa Gott.

There will be a private service held to honor the life of Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your charity of choice in memory of Raymond.

