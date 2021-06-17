OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Paul “Paulie” E. Maloney left us on June 13, 2021, due to heart complications.

We will miss him immensely. Paulie leaves behind the love his life and wife, Diane Maloney; his stepchildren, Michael Toomey and his wife Elyssa, Megan Brady and husband Sean; his beloved grandchildren, Eli and Jacob Toomey, Lila and Keira Brady. He also leaves behind his sister, Eileen and brother-in-law Frank Aiello, his brother, Richard “Dick” and sister-in-law Patty; as well as nieces and nephews.

Paulie was a passionate man, offering endless devotion to his family, his many friends, and of course, Golf! He emanated the power of positivity. A smile and a reason to believe in the best of all things was always offered from Paul; to know him was a warm gift.

Born and raised in Fair Haven, Conn., Paulie was a true Mainer at heart. He and Diane settled in Old Orchard Beach where they could enjoy the sea salt air on any given day.

Visiting hours celebrating Paulie’s life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel followed by a brief ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. To view Paulie’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

