Raymond J. Dionne 1939 – 2021 WINSLOW – Raymond J. Dionne of Winslow, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 6, 2021 at the age of 81. Ray was born on Nov. 23, 1939 to Adele and Augustin Dionne of Waterville. Ray attended Waterville Schools and enjoyed various sports, especially hockey. As a young boy, at the urging of his mom, Ray often served as an altar boy at the 6am Mass at the Blessed Sacrament Church on Silver Street. After Graduation from Waterville High School in 1957, Ray attended Maine Maritime Academy. Graduating with a BS in Marine Engineering in 1960, eventually moving up in rank to Chief Engineer. The day after graduation, Ray traveled to New York City and was immediately hired by American Export Isbrandtson Lines and within 24 hours, was at sea aboard the USS Independence and later the USS Exiria. In 1963, Ray was recruited to take part in a Nuclear Reactors Operators course at King’s Point and later trained aboard the NS Savannah, berthed in Galveston, Texas. Here he obtained his Senior Nuclear Operators license and was soon sailing aboard the Savannah. The ship was greeted at many ports with fanfare and visited by royalty and dignitaries, many of whom Ray and his shipmates educated on the peaceful use of nuclear power. American Export Lines contracted with Bath Iron Works to build container ships in 1966 and hired Ray to be Resident Inspector of New Construction, overseeing the building of the Seawitch, Staghound, and Lighting. Ray then moved to Italy with his family to oversee construction of the Taeping at Italcantieri Shipyard. Returning to his home in Bath, Ray continued to work on new construction at BIW, working for Farrell Lines container ships and State Lines roll-on-roll-off ships. In 1980, Ray joined Philips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, OK where he was Fleet Superintendent of oil tankers and oversaw new construction of tankers and liquid natural gas ships in China. In the fall of 1992-93, Ray transferred to Monaco as Production Manager to oversee design conversion of a tanker to a floating, production and storage vessel. In 1993-1994, the tanker project took Ray to Singapore for the ship conversion. Ray then transferred to Norway where he continued working with the tanker fleet and associated oil platform work until retirement. Ray retired from Philips in 1995 but rejoined the workforce shortly after to work for Tycom Reliance as Deputy Director of New Construction on cable laying ships in Singapore. Ray’s great love was his family and leaves behind his wife, Mary and six children: Kelly (Bruce) Dionne-Yahr, Karen Dionne (Tim Neville), Kathy Dionne (Brian Beard), Kristin Dionne (Rob Katz), Karolyn (Tom) Dreiling, Michael Dionne (Jennifer Grant), six grandchildren: Tommy, Peter, Addie, Davis, Leah, and Sari, his brother Jim (Nancy) Dionne and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sisters, Stella Pelletier, Geraldine Quirion, Robbie Dumont and Joan Gurney. Ray was a quiet, kind and gentle man with a beautiful smile, quick wit and great sense of humor. He is dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed condolences and memories can be shared at http://www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Maine Maritime Academy 1 Pleasant Street, Castine, ME 04420 or Maine General Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903

