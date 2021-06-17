BIDDEFORD POOL – Thomas Barton Marshall, 66, of First Street passed away Sunday June 13, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness. Tom was born in Denver, Nov. 29, 1954 the son of Strother and Norma B. Marshall. After moving a few times while Strother served in the Air Force, the family settled in Claremont, N.H., where Tom attended primary and secondary school.

Tom graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont, N.H. in 1972. He then attended the University of New Hampshire majoring in hospitality management. Following graduation, he worked in the restaurant business travelling back and forth from Maine to Florida following the sea and sun.

Eventually settling permanently in Maine, Tom received a master’s in business administration from the University of Southern Maine and later worked in sales and marketing in the seafood industry.

Tom spent many summers at Biddeford Pool throughout his childhood, finally relocating permanently to the area for the last 20 years. Tom was an avid member of the Biddeford Pool Yacht Club for many years, sailing and racing the family’s Rhodes 18 sailboat. He enjoyed all types of boating, as well as reading, playing golf, and swimming in the ocean.

Toward the end of his life, Tom devoted much of his time to the care of his mother and aunt, fellow residents of Biddeford Pool, which was greatly appreciated by both.

Tom is survived by his mother, currently residing in Saco; a brother, Arthur Marshall and his wife Ellen of Bethel; two nieces and a nephew along with their spouses; and four grandnieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a memorial service in the fall.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider the

Biddeford Pool Yacht Club,

P.O. Box 251,

15 Yates St.,

Biddeford Pool, ME 04006 or

McArthur Library,

270 Main St.,

Biddeford, ME 04005.

