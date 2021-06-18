Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport is opening its new gallery and exhibit space in Freeport with a fine arts show beginning on June 25.

This is the first phase of ACAF’s Meetinghouse Arts project at 40 Main St. in Freeport, which will include a 200-seat performance and presentation space and a workshop and meeting room, in addition to the exhibit and gallery space. When complete, Meetinghouse Arts will provide a place for the Greater Freeport community to create, collaborate, present and enjoy a diverse array of arts and cultural work.

“The opening of the gallery and exhibit space is an important milestone in the development of Meetinghouse Arts, a multi-use, multi-user venue that invites the whole community to enjoy a wide variety of arts and cultural activities in the heart of downtown Freeport,” said Nancy Salmon, president of ACAF’s board. “It will provide opportunities and experiences for residents and visitors alike and will help shine a light on Freeport as an exciting destination for arts and culture.”

The construction of the additional Meetinghouse Arts spaces is ongoing and expected to be completed later this summer.

“We believe Meetinghouse Arts is an important component of the Town of Freeport’s re-visioning process,” said Daric Ebert, a member of ACAF’s board and its representative to the Town committee working on revitalizing activities in downtown Freeport. “We are working with the Town to facilitate a thriving arts and cultural community.”

The debut show at Meetinghouse Arts is titled “A Community of Artists” and celebrates the tradition of visual arts in Greater Freeport. It will feature fine art, photography and sculpture by local artists. The show kicks off with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 25 and runs through August 15. Show hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays noon-4 p.m.. Upcoming events for the year will include group shows, a fall festival, and a holiday show and sale.

