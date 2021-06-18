The court has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Limington man charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found by firefighters responding to a house fire.

Matthew Cote, 21, appeared in York County Superior Court for the first time Friday afternoon. The brief hearing took place on Zoom, and Cote joined from the York County Jail. He has been held there without bail since his arrest Thursday.

Cote was not required to enter a plea and barely spoke during the hearing. He listened quietly while Justice Richard Mulhern read the charges to him.

“Do you understand the charges I’ve read to you, Mr. Cote?” Mulhern asked.

“Yes, sir,” Cote said.

Defense attorney Thomas Connolly has been appointed to represent Cote and requested the mental health evaluation. Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis did not object. Mulhern granted the request and said the evaluation should take place within 45 days. The murder charges will also need to go to a grand jury for indictment.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but the judge identified them during the hearing as Cheryl Cote, 47, and Daniel Perkins, 46. Firefighters found their bodies when responding to a house fire at 259 Hardscrabble Road early Thursday. Investigators believe that the fire did not cause their deaths, but have not shared the findings of autopsies that were scheduled for Friday.

Police believe Cote lived at the house, but wouldn’t say how he is connected to the victims. He graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 2019. Megan Menard, a former high school classmate of Matthew Cote, said he struggled with mental illness but was a “kind, sweet and caring person” who would have done anything for his friends.

“Everyone who knows Matt knows this isn’t him and something had to have gone very wrong,” Menard told a reporter in a Facebook message.

“His home life wasn’t always amazing, but (he) loved his mom,” she said, calling the incident “something Matt would never have done or even thought about in his right state of mind.”

“He’s someone who would have (run) into that fire to save them had he been in the right mindset,” she said.

Property tax records indicate the house is owned by Cheryl and Shawn Cote. A neighbor said Cheryl Cote lived there with an adult son. At another address for Shawn Cote, in nearby Standish, a woman who answered the door declined to speak with a reporter Thursday.

The Limington Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a fire at 259 Hardscrabble Road around 5:13 a.m. Thursday. The man who called 911, a retired firefighter, tried to enter the home at but was unsuccessful. When firefighters entered the home they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman. Firefighters contacted both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit.

After the discovery of the bodies, state police issued a BOLO alert (be on the lookout) for Cote, who was stopped a short while later by a state trooper. Cote was operating a vehicle in Limington when the stop was made, Moss said. Cote was interviewed and arrested on two counts of murder Thursday afternoon.

Limington, with a population of about 3,700, is in interior northern York County next to Standish. Hardscrabble Road runs north to south from Route 25 to Sand Pond Road and is sparsely populated with houses on mostly wooded lots.

A section of Hardscrabble Road was closed for much of the day Thursday while detectives gathered evidence. Several unmarked police cars could be seen outside the house Thursday afternoon and yellow tape surrounded the front yard. The house, which is located on a quiet street in a wooded area, showed some damage from the fire and was charred on one end.

Debbie Martin, who lives next door, said a woman named Cheryl lived there with her adult son. Martin said the son’s father, who doesn’t live there, is her nephew.

“I hardly ever see them,” said Martin, 64. “It’s a very quiet neighborhood.”

This story will be updated. Staff Writer Hannah LaClaire contributed to this report.

