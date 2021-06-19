An Auburn man was wounded early Saturday morning after a vehicle reportedly fired several shots into a large group that was standing outside an apartment building after having left a Lewiston club, police said.

Jamual Douglas, 25, suffered a single gunshot wound to one of his legs and was treated by the Auburn Fire Department at the scene before being taken to Central Maine Medical Center, according to a Facebook post by the Auburn Police Department. Douglas was in stable condition, the police department said.

Police were called to the area of 409 Court St. around 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of several gunshots fired with a man down.

Witnesses told police several shots were fired from a vehicle in the direction of the group as they were standing outside the apartment building. One round hit Douglas in the upper leg and another round struck a vehicle parked in the driveway. Other shell casings were recovered by investigators, the police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking that anyone with information contact Det. Nicholas Gagnon at 333-6650 ext. 2082.

