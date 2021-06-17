Two adults were found dead in a home on Hardscrabble Road in Limington that was damaged by fire Thursday morning, according to Maine State Police.

The Limington Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a fire at the house on Hardscrabble Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The man who called 911, a retired firefighter, tried to enter the home but was unsuccessful.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters disccovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female and contacted both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit.

Sgt. Chris Harriman told reporters at the scene that police were questioning a man who had been found driving in the area but did not offer any additional details.

Police have not released the names of the man and woman but said autopsies would be conducted Friday at the state Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm their identities and determine a cause of death.

A section of Hardscrabble Road was likely to remain closed for much of the day Thursday while evidence is collected.

Limington, with a population of about 3,700, is in interior York County.

This story will be updated.

