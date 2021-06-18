Street food is characterized as ready-to-eat food or drinks sold by vendors from a truck or cart on a public street or at an outdoor market or festival. That really sums it up! The food items are usually diverse and often very unique and tasty. Here are some in the southern Midcoast area that will delight you this summer. Many thanks to Susan Karns, Brunswick’s deputy town clerk, for her research assistance.

Brunswick

Maine-iak Lobster, 220 Bath Road, 504-3805, specializes in fresh lobster and crab meat dishes. Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bay Bowls, 210 Maine St., 450-4727, open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with fruit bowls and smoothies based on acai and pitaya (dragon fruit).

Wrappers, on the Brunswick Mall, serves wraps, hot dogs, lobster and crab rolls, and fresh lemonade. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Danny’s Dogs, on the Brunswick Mall, serves hot dogs with a large variety of toppings.

Mr. Tuna, on the Brunswick Mall, serves an array of sushi rolls using fresh (never frozen) fish cut and prepared to order. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Taco the Town, Brunswick Mall, 838-8226, open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They specialize in soft corn tortillas, homemade salsas and guacamole with a variety of meat and vegetable fillings.

Falafel Mafia has reserved a spot on the Brunswick Mall, but staffing shortages have kept them away for now.

La Fritanga, Black Pug Brewing, 30 Bath Road, from 3-7 p.m. Fridays for Colombian street food such as empanadas.

Fat Puppy Fusion, in front of Brook’s Feed and Farm, 86 Union St., now serves breakfast wraps alongside gourmet hot dogs with lots of toppings and sides.

Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick Landing, often hosts guest food trucks to serve a variety of items in addition to their pizza, 504-5133.

Topsham

Sunset Sundaes, Topsham Fair Mall, open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving ice cream and hot dogs.

New Gloucester

Bresca and the Honeybee, Sabbathday Boat Launch at Outlet Beach, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting, cash only. Homemade ice cream and pastries by Krista Desjarlais using seasonal ingredients. brescaandthehoneybee.com.

Freeport

Stars & Stripes Brewing, 8 Varney Road, occasionally offers food trucks on weekends. Check its Facebook page for details.

West Bath

Morse’s Coastal Kitchen, 144 State Road, next to Trinken Brewing, features seafood and burgers. Open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schutty’s Seafood, 410 State Road, focuses on seafood with sandwiches, wraps, salads and plates. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 798-9167.

Yarmouth

Thoroughfare takeout window, 367 Main St., serving smash burgers, sandwiches, salads, malts and breakfast items. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 400-5192.

Restaurant news

The Garrison, 81 Bridge St., Yarmouth, is reopening July 1 for dinner service. Reservations through 847-0566.

