Waynflete had not been in a state final since 2013, but the Flyers’ have a deep history of success in girls’ lacrosse. And they added to it in dramatic fashion Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium with a 9-8 win against No. 1 Freeport.

Jess Connors, a junior and the daughter of 300-win coach Cathie Connors scored five goals but her biggest play may have come with just six seconds left on the clock when she knocked down a centering pass in front of her goalie Emily Girard, then controlled the ground ball to run out the clock.

No. 3 Waynfelte finished 10-5, with one of the losses coming against Freeport (11-4). Freeport was in its second state title game in school history, having lost to Waynflete in 2012.

That was the ninth of what is now 11 MPA-sanctioned state titles for Waynflete under Cathie Connors, who took the job in 1993 at age 22 and recorded her 300th win earlier this season. Connors is now 11-3 in championship games.

Goals were at a premium in the first half. Both teams scored on their first shots of the game then had just one more each until the final two minutes.

Waynflete’s Jess Connors made it 3-2 on a free-position shot with 1:53 to play and scored again with 29 seconds left before half, converting a good running transition and pass from Claire Dinapoli.

In the second half, Waynflete built three-goal leads three different times (5-2, 7-4, and 9-6) only to have Freeport respond. Girard was critical in keeping the Falcons from tying the game, making nine second-half saves (14 overall). Freeport also misfired or were stopped on three free position shot opportunties in the final minutes of the game.

