STANDISH — Skowhegan High strung together hits at key times and pulled away broke a tie in the final inning to defeat Biddeford, 7-4, for the Class A softball state championship Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph’s College.

The River Hawks (19-1) won their third state championship and first since 2014. Biddeford, which defeated Skowhegan in the 2016 state final, finished 17-4.

It was tied at 4 entering the final inning.

Annabelle Morris led off the seventh with a single to left. After an out, Mariah Whittemore doubled to right, putting runners on second and third. Following an intentional walk. Morris scored on a wild pitch.

Two infield errors led to two more runs.

Biddeford put a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but winning pitcher Sierra Carey caught a pop-up and threw to first for a double play that ended the game.

Skowhegan took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Callaway LePage. Biddeford tied it with one out in the bottom of the inning when Baylor Wilkinson crushed a home run off the utility shed behind the left-field fence.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Biddeford scored twice to take the lead.

With two on and one out, Hannah Gosselin ripped a single to center to drive in the tying run. The go-ahead run scored on an errant throw from the outfield.

The River Hawks tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Jaycie Christopher.

Skowhegan jumped out quickly, scoring twice in the first inning, aided by some uncharacteristic Biddeford misplays.

Morris and Christopher opened with a single and a walk. After they moved up on an out, both scored on an infield throwing error.

This story will be updated. Photos to come.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: