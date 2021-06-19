WASHINGTON — Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBI on a pair of home runs and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 6-2 Saturday to split a day-night doubleheader.

Francisco Lindor had five RBI on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the Mets, who won the opener 5-1.

Lester, a 37-year-old left-hander, signed a $5 million, one-year contract with the Nationals after six seasons with the Chicago Cubs that included the team’s first World Series title in 108 years.

New York started an all right-hander batting order against Lester (1-2), who was within three outs of his first shutout in seven years before José Peraza hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Lester gave up two runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He is 8-1 in his last 11 regular-season starts against the Mets, winning his last six decisions.

Wander Suero allowed a pair of hits, and Brad Hand retired James McCann on a first-pitch groundout for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Schwarber has 28 home runs in games started by Lester, his former Cubs teammate,

He led off the first with a home run off Robert Gsellman (0-1), who made his first start this season, and a three-run homer in the third off Sean Reid-Foley, who gave up five runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. Schwarber has 15 home runs this season.

Trea Turner homered in the third, his 11th this season but first since May 17.

MARLINS 11, CUBS 1: Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and Miami cruised in Chicago.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8), joining Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

PHILLIES 13, GIANTS 6: Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBI, leading Philadelphia to a win in San Francisco.

Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018.

Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ATHLETICS 5: Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye and hit a go-ahead homer after New York rallied from a three-run deficit in a victory in New York that stopped Oaklands’ seven-game winning streak.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. His final pitch was Chapman’s fastest on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild card game and the fastest on a strikeout of any big league pitcher since Jordan Hicks of St. Louis reached 104.1 mph on April 21, 2019, according to MLB Statcast.

Urshela’s bat splinted when he grounded into a double play in the second inning. His presence turned the game.

Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth when he lifted a 98.6 mph fastball from Jesús Luzardo (2-4) into the netting above Monument Park in center. DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.

TWINS 3, RANGERS 2: Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and Minnesota won in Arlington, Texas.

Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers in the third inning, his sixth of the season and first since May 2 as the Rangers lost the matchup of last-place teams for their 18th defeat in 21 games.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 7: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a victory in Baltimore.

Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multihomer game for Baltimore, which hit six homers in a game for the first time since doing so against Houston on Aug. 18, 2016.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 6, INDIANS 3: Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied for a victory at home.

Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River.

Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw and Karinchak. It is the most walks the Pirates have drawn in an inning since also coaxing six bases on balls in 1976 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

NOTES

METS-BLUE JAYS TRADE: Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.

He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor league contract with Toronto in 2018.

