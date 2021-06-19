WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor had five RBI on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the New York Mets, a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven for the Indians on July 2, 2018, at Kansas City.

Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets in January, and New York signed the 27-year-old to contracts worth $363.2 million over 11 seasons. Lindor, who had not driven in more than two runs in a game this season, is hitting .218 with eight homers and 21 RBI.

New York opened a seven-game lead over fourth-place Washington in the NL East and stopped the Nationals’ season-high, five-game winning streak.

David Peterson threw a season-high 94 pitches but fell short of qualifying for the win, allowing one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

NOTES

TWINS: Center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain.

Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBI.

