WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor had five RBI on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the New York Mets, a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven for the Indians on July 2, 2018, at Kansas City.
Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets in January, and New York signed the 27-year-old to contracts worth $363.2 million over 11 seasons. Lindor, who had not driven in more than two runs in a game this season, is hitting .218 with eight homers and 21 RBI.
New York opened a seven-game lead over fourth-place Washington in the NL East and stopped the Nationals’ season-high, five-game winning streak.
David Peterson threw a season-high 94 pitches but fell short of qualifying for the win, allowing one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.
NOTES
TWINS: Center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain.
Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBI.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Nursing homes under fire for continued COVID restrictions
-
Nation & World
Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after COVID-19 hiatus
-
Business
Philanthropist Sussman donates North Haven farm to American Farmland Trust
-
Nation & World
Amid reform movement, some GOP states give police more power
-
Nation & World
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency in landslide
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.