MSGA
at Lake Kezar CC
Back Tees — Gross: Armand Ouellette, 69; Ryan Masse, 70; Joe Baker, 71; Luke Ruffing, 71. Net: Scott Laberge, 68; Phil Ingraham, 68; Tim Mariano, 70; Casey Nava, 71; Jeff Hevey, 71. Seniors (55-62) — Gross: Keith Lefebvre, 72; Pat LaRoche, 75; Phil Barter, 76; Dave Whitman, 76. Net: Anthony Michaud, 67; Marc Chantigny, 71; Mike Nappi, 71; Ray Ross, 71; Mike Johnson, 71. 63+ — Gross: Craig Lapierre, 72; Ron Dery, 74; Zibby Puleio, 76; Bob Allen, 78. Net: Mark Hampton, 66; Jim Macklin, 69; Leo Marquis, 71; Mike Perreault, 72; Ed Peterson, 72.
Front — 60-70 — Gross: John Emerson, 75; Jeff Hersom, 76; Kerry Robillard, 77; Dennis Dery, 77. Net: Mike McKew, 66; Ken Murray, 69; Jon Garrity, 70. 71+ — Gross: Mike McKew, 66; Ken Murray, 69; Jon Garrity, 70. Net: Norm Plourde, 66; Paul Renaud, 70; Greg McCormack, 70; Roger Fournell, 70.
Team — Gross: Ben Goodall/Bill Gates/Joe Baker/Dave Whitman, 62; Carl Poirier/Phil Barter/John Bouchard/Darrell Herbert, 66; Jim Caron/Craig Lapierre/Kevin Nickerson/Mike Arsenault 66; Ryan Masse/Cody Graves/Doug Self/Jim Merritt, 66; Brian Angis/Joe Hamilton/Zach Golojuch/Jim Quentin, 66. Net: Rick Simonds/Mike Johnson/Steve Simonds/Pete Smedberg, 58; Russ Sweet/Jim Macklin/Rick Zemla/Ken Murray, 59; Jeff Hevey/Bob Libby/Marc Chantigny/Mike MacKinnon, 59,Mike McKew/Jay Stone/Loren Cayer/Scott Laberge, 59.
Skins — Front — Gross: Rick Simonds, 3, #1; Darrell Herbert, 3, #2; Steve Bouthot, 3, #3; Kerry Robillard, 3, #6; Ray Hebert, 2, #16. Net: Doug Howell, 1, #7; John Bouchard, 3, #8; Rick Simonds, 3, #10; Ed Juhl, 1, #12; Jim McConnon, 2, #17. Back — Gross: Jon Ladd, 2, #7. Net: Paul Lindahl, 2, #3; Marc Chantigny, 2, #15; Ben Holmes, 2, #17.
Nearest the pin — Front — 3rd hole: Ira McLain, 1 foot-9 inches. 7th: Rick Plummer 6-3. 12th: Ken Murray 0-8. 16th: Dan Ford 11-3. Back — 3rd: Keith Lefebvre, 3-4. 7th: Casey Nava, 17-1. 12th: Mike Cloutier, 1-7. 16th: Dennis McDonald, 3-6.
FALMOUTH CC
Quota — Team: Matt Ross/Jeff Dougherty, +12; Rick Crawford/Dennis Chick, +7; Kyle Noyes/Jason Singer, +6; Stephen Jordan/Peter Williamson, +5; Matt Davidson/Joe Pilsbury, -1. Individual: Dennis Chick, 12; Matt Ross, 8; Kyle Noyes, 7; Stephen Jordan, 5; Jeff Dougherty, 4; Joe Pilsbury, 3; Matt Sowles, 2; Neil Armitage, 1; Peter Williamson, 0; Ryan Hiebert, 0.
PORTLAND CC
Parent-Child Event — 18 holes — Gross: Marc Kannegieser/Will Kannegieser, 66; Kristin Kannegieser/Will Kannegieser, 67; Ed Manganello/Sam Manganello, 70. Net: Bud Weeks/Ruth Weeks, 58; Ted Gibbons/John Gibbons, 63; Tim Winkeler/Sam Winkeler, 64; Charles Einsiedler/Spike Einsiedler, 64; Emilio Casanueva/John Marr Jr., 64; Jon Piper/Jack Piper, 64; Brad Gilbert/George Gilbert, 64; Kevin Noonan/Taylor Noonan, 64.
Nine holes: Chuck and Anthony Graceffa, 38; Chuck and Joseph Graceffa, 44; David and Jordan Hanson, 46; Adam and Henry Shub, 46.
Five holes: Adam and George Shub, 26.
