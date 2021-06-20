YARMOUTH – Prudence “Prue” Heard, 79, died June 4, 2021 with her daughters by her side.

She was born Oct. 18, 1941 in Philadelphia to Philip and Eleanor Jensen. When Prue was a toddler, the family moved to Yarmouth.

Prue graduated from Portland High School and Colby-Sawyer College. She worked in Boston and New York City. In 1964, she married Peter Heard in Yarmouth.

They eventually moved to Texas, where Mrs. Heard ran her own business until she retired to Maine and returned to her family home in 1996.

Her interests included apiculture, travel, gardening and reading. She was a long time community volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Yarmouth Village Improvement Society, among many others.

Mrs. Heard is survived by her daughters Diana Heard and Sarah Dalton; and grandchildren Madison, Timothy and Alexis Dalton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Heard.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to: 114 W. Main St., Yarmouth, ME 04096.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels through:

Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Development Office,

30 Barra Rd.

Biddeford, ME 04005

