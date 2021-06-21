Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  6/28  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  6/24  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Mon.  6/28  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  6/24  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  6/24  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  6/24  6 p.m.  Republican Town Committee

Mon.  6/28  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur,  6/24  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Tues.  6/29  6:30 p.m.  Pesticides Advisory Committee

Tues.  6/29  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Thur.  7/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, Forecaster Community, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles