Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 6/28 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 6/24 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Mon. 6/28 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 6/24 6 p.m. Republican Town Committee
Mon. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur, 6/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Tues. 6/29 6:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Committee
Tues. 6/29 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee
Thur. 7/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
