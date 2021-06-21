Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon. 6/28 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 6/24 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Mon. 6/28 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 6/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 6/24 6 p.m. Republican Town Committee

Mon. 6/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur, 6/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Tues. 6/29 6:30 p.m. Pesticides Advisory Committee

Tues. 6/29 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Thur. 7/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: