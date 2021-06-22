Marion Kriftcher Schneider 1928 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Marion Kriftcher Schneider, 92, died at her home in Topsham, on June 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College and taught elementary school for several years before staying home to raise her family. Marion was an avid bridge player into her 90s and was very proud of winning numerous tournaments over the years. She also bowled in leagues for decades and was equally proud of her many last place trophies. She was an active leader of the local PTA during her children’s early years, advocating for excellence in education. Marion was a gourmet cook, a delightful party companion and a legendary hostess. She enjoyed travel and, once her children were old enough to be on their own, accompanied her husband on his work trips around the world. She visited almost every major (and not so major) city on five continents and loved every minute! Marion taught us all life lessons: Stand up for yourself. Women can do anything they set their minds to. Lead, follow or get out of the way. Life isn’t fair so deal with it. It’s ok to curse like a sailor if it makes you feel better. A great store sale makes you feel better, too. Root root root for the home team (that meant the Brooklyn Dodgers for many years). A good red wine is wonderful….and so is a cheap red wine! Never show your face in public without lipstick on. Marion is survived by her husband of 70 years, Philip Schneider; two children, Cathy Dowgin (Michael) and Grant Schneider (Louisa); four grandchildren, Laura (Sean), Ryan (Jessica), Annie and Kevin (Molly); and three great-grandchildren, James, Emily and Henry. She will be greatly missed by all. There will be no services, per Marion’s wishes. Should you care to make a memorial gesture, know that Marion was a lover of animals and would have appreciated any donation to your local animal rescue.

Guest Book