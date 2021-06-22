Shirley E. Bickford 1937 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – Shirley E. Bickford, 84, passed away on June 16, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston. She was born on Jan. 7, 1937 in Bowdoin, the daughter of Willis and Mona Skelton. She attended a one-room school in Bowdoin and later graduated from Brunswick High School. Shirley went on to work as a beautician and owned her own shop in Bowdoin from 1977 until retiring in 1996. She enjoyed her time in Florida during her retirement. Shirley also enjoyed walking, dancing, crafts, and especially time spent with her family. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Bickford; parents; brothers Thurman, Lloyd, Forrest, and Leon Skelton, sisters Alma O’Neil, Carmalene Lancaster and Eunice Cirer. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Doughty of Lisbon Falls, son, Randall Bickford and wife Marcia of Lisbon Falls; sisters Pearl Roberts of Lisbon Falls, Clarinda Gray of Brunswick; grandchildren Jaime Pinard, Chad Doughty, Brittany Burnham, Jay Bickford, Keith Bickford; and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at West Bowdoin Cemetery, West Bowdoin. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

