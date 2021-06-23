The University of Maine at Augusta in partnership with the Freeport Historical Society will hold a virtual event about Elinor Graham, with her daughter, Lani Graham, on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, however, pre-registration is required.

In 1934, Maryland native Elinor Graham moved with her husband to a saltwater farm in Freeport, Maine. They had met in Provincetown, fallen in love, and married in Mexico, before embarking on their new adventure in rural life.

Graham’s 1943 memoir, “Our Way Down East,” depicts the years that she and her husband attempted to homestead in Freeport. This program features a conversation about the mid-century Maine author with Lani Graham, who will be sharing family photos, and UMA English Professor Lisa Botshon. A question and answer session will follow.

This event is part of UMA’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment (uma.edu/midcentury) events exploring some of the artists, writers and innovators who shaped and chronicled Maine’s mid-century cultural evolution. Maine’s Mid-Century Moment has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

