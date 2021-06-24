Youth and adults in Maine who provide an exemplary model of living the Gospel life are being recognized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation. St. Timothy Awards are given to high school juniors or seniors who exhibit Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrate Gospel values through service to others, and display Christian leadership. A Saco student was among seven teen winners of the award this year.

Cecilia Guerra of Good Shepherd Parish serves the Church through the gift of song as she has been in the choir since age 11 and has served as a cantor since age 13. She has also helped out at Vacation Bible School and has been a leader in youth ministry.

Other winners include: Paul Bonner and Jude Mosher of Caribou, Emma Ardell and Zachary Conley of Houlton, Lauren Paradis of Saint Agatha, and Colby White of Wells.

In addition to the seven teens, Theresa Griffin of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton received a 2021 Companions on the Journey Award which is given to an adult or adults who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and commitment in service to youth ministry and help guide young people in the faith.

