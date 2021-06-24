BluShift Aerospace announced on Thursday that the Brunswick-based company has signed their first major space delivery deal with MaxIQ, a STEM company located in Virginia.

The deal allows for MaxIQ to send many as 60 student payloads per launch, and a minimum of two launches per year.

A payload typically consists of satellites, experiments or other objects that customers pay to launch into orbit.

“Until bluShift came along, MaxIQ had not been able to secure a reliable launch partner for student-led science payloads,” MaxIQ President Judi Sandrock stated in a news release. “It is very important to be able to secure affordable space launches for student payloads so that students may further their academic research and help all of humanity understand the dramatic changes taking place here on Earth.”

MaxIQ has already delivered around 1,000 student payloads to space in 80 separate launches. The company is also currently involved with a student-led data collection project on the International Space Station.

bluShift Aerospace made headlines in January after the first-ever successful launch in the world of a commercial rocket using bio-derived fuel.

The Brunswick Landing company refers to themselves as the “Uber to Space,” as the business targets a specific customer who wishes to send a payload into a particular orbit.

“This ongoing purchase order from MaxIQ signals the strong demand for affordable and frequent science payloads to space,” said CEO and founder of bluShift Aerospace Sascha Deri. “We are incredibly excited to provide MaxIQ with launches that are not only flexible and cost-competitive, but that are powered by a bio-derived, nontoxic fuel.”

In a press conference, Deri said the deal represented a major milestone for the company that was founded in 2014.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: