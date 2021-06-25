South Portland and state police are searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Heather Cote, 39, was last seen by friends approximately 10 days ago, but made voice contact as recently as Monday, according to police.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the South Portland Police Department in the investigation.

The major crimes unit is required to get involved when a missing person’s case cannot be readily explained or is suspicious, Shannon Moss, department spokesperson said in an email.

There is no known connection between Heather Cote and the death of Cheryl Cote last week in Limington.

Anyone with any information on Cote’s location or well-being is asked to contact South Portland Police Detective Scott Corbett at 207-874-8575.

This story will be updated.