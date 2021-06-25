Where do you find unobstructed water views for under $500,000? From inside this two-bedroom home that’s also near the northern head of the magnificent Eastern Trail. From the back patio, one can walk down to Autumn Pond and easily launch a kayak or canoe, paddling into the Nonesuch River and beyond to the marsh.

As a duplex, the home shares one wall with its neighbor’s garage to maintain privacy. Above its own two-car garage is additional storage space. The single-level floor plan includes an entry to the open living, dining and kitchen area. A sunroom faces the pond. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a one-year-old system powers radiant heat everywhere but the sunroom, which is heated by a gas fireplace.

Highlights Two bed, two bath, contemporary duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac with unobstructed views of the pond and marsh

Spread out on a single level: open concept kitchen, living and dining room, cozy sunroom and primary suite

Walk or bike on the Eastern Trail, drive to the beaches in five minutes or downtown Portland and the airport in 15 minutes

Outside the sunroom’s sliding doors is the patio, which has a retractable awning. It’s an easy place to imagine oneself this summer, morning or evening, enjoying the sea-scented air, birdsongs and the ease of life in this quiet community.

11 Wedgewood St. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live.” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: