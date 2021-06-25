The University of Maine System Board of Trustees approved a $578 million budget Friday that includes no tuition increase for in-state students.

The budget was approved unanimously and comes after the system made revisions due to an expected increase in state funding and strong first-year enrollment deposits. A supplemental budget proposal from Gov. Janet Mills being considered by the Legislature would increase state funding to the UMaine System by 3 percent, or about $6 million.

“Our students come first at Maine’s public universities,” said Chancellor Dannel Malloy in a statement after the vote. “Holding the line on tuition makes our life-changing degrees more affordable and accessible, and allows our students to earn their degrees with less debt.

“The strong support of Gov. Mills and the Legislature is making it possible for us to provide a more affordable return to normalcy for our Maine students. On behalf of our students, we are grateful.”

The average tuition and mandatory fees for in-state students this fall will be $9,575. That doesn’t include room and board, which is scheduled to increase by 2.3 percent on average, bringing the total cost of tuition, mandatory fees, room and board to $19,548 for an in-state student.

The average out-of-state tuition and fees will be $20,426 and $30,399 when room and board are included.

“This is a welcome step forward in keeping public higher education affordable for Maine students and ensuring our university system remains the best bargain for anyone looking to advance their skills, credentials and careers,” Mills said in a statement.

“I am glad that the increase in my budget proposal helped the Board of Trustees to hold the line on expenses for Maine students, and I thank them, Chancellor Malloy and the UMS administration for this important work.”

In addition to the extra state appropriations, the governor’s budget proposal also includes $20 million to increase the maximum award offered through the Maine State Grant Program from $1,500 to $2,000. The program provides need-based grants to Maine undergraduates to help with the cost of higher education.

