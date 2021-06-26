The Hannaford supermarket chain has recalled some of its private label frozen cooked shrimp because of the potential that it is contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or people with weakened immune systems.

The move by Hannaford follows a nationwide recall announced last week by the shrimp supplier, Avanti Frozen Foods. So far there have been six reports of illness associated with the shrimp, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has issued a food safety alert along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The illnesses occurred in Arizona and Nevada. Two people were hospitalized, but none has died.

Several brands are included in the recall: 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro.

The Hannaford recall affects 16-ounce packages of Hannaford Cooked Large Shrimp (26/30 per pound). Look for codes AVF 31050EF with a best by date of 10/26/2022 and AVF 30920EF with a best by date of 10/25/2022. Packages that could be contaminated may have been purchased between March 15 and June 26, according to Hannaford. The supermarket chain said customers should not eat the shrimp and may return it to the store for a full refund.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after four to seven days, the agency says.

