The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 38 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, making for the tenth straight day of case numbers under 50.

Despite Maine’s comparatively high vaccination rate, the bulk of people in hospitals with COVID-19 across the state are unvaccinated, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said this week. On Thursday, 29 of 31 hospital patients with the novel coronavirus were not fully vaccinated, he said.

Maine’s cumulative COVID-19 cases rose to 68,963 on Saturday. Of those, 50,447 have been confirmed by testing and 18,516 are considered probable cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average of new daily cases was 24.1, while the 14-day average was 30.2 cases.

Eight hundred fifty-eight people have died with COVID-19 in Maine since the pandemic began.

“We are reaching the point where hospitalization for #COVID19 is preventable,” Shah said in a tweet announcing the hospitalization statistic Thursday. “Get vaccinated. #vaccinateME”

Stat of the day: there are 31 people in the hospital with #COVID19 in #Maine. 29 of them are *not* fully vaccinated. That's 94%. We are reaching the point where hospitalization for #COVID19 is preventable. Get vaccinated. #vaccinateME — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) June 24, 2021

Maine ranks second among U.S. states, behind Vermont, for vaccination rates, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 773,276 people the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among people 12 and older, the population currently eligible for vaccination, 65.29 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Evidence suggests that the vaccines, when they’re administered, are working in Maine. The counties with the highest spread of COVID-19 are also the counties with the lowest vaccination rate. That includes Somerset County, which has fully vaccinated just 45.1 percent of its residents — 20 percentage points behind the state average.

County by county as of Saturday, there had been 8,402 coronavirus cases in Androscoggin, 1,900 in Aroostook, 17,241 in Cumberland, 1,381 in Franklin, 1,376 in Hancock, 6,604 in Kennebec, 1,145 in Knox, 1,079 in Lincoln, 3,644 in Oxford, 6,341 in Penobscot, 587 in Piscataquis, 1,473 in Sagadahoc, 2,283 in Somerset, 1,049 in Waldo, 941 in Washington and 13,517 in York.

Both Sagadahoc and Waldo Counties saw no new cases over the entire past week, according to Maine CDC statistics.

By age, 18.9 percent of patients were under 20, while 18.3 percent were in their 20s, 15.2 percent were in their 30s, 13.4 percent were in their 40s, 14.5 percent were in their 50s, 10.2 percent were in their 60s, 5.3 percent were in their 70s, and 4.2 percent were 80 or older.

Around the world on Saturday morning, there were 180.4 million known cases of COVID-19 and 3.9 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had 33.6 million cases and over 603,000 deaths.

