PORTLAND – Catherine Payne Weidhas of Portland passed away on June 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at her favorite place, their camp on Pequawket Lake.

She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Al Weidhas; her children Karen (Kevin), Charlie (Polly), and Paul (Cindy); seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Ruth Payne; and her sister, Girardina Greaney.

Kay was born in Portland on August 5, 1930. She was a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School and USM Gorham class of 1952. Married to a career military officer and later international business executive, Kay moved 28 times in her life. Resilient, Kay became an expert at establishing new homes and community. A career teacher, she taught elementary and special education in four states, Japan and Thailand. The Thai government commended her contributions to their nascent special education program.

Kay was known for her bright and generous smile, her sense of style, wit and her life-long affection for Bridge. Spirited, fun loving, and down to earth, Kay and Al enjoyed many adventures together. They loved to host people. An invitation to their home guaranteed a delicious meal, lively conversation and a beautifully appointed table. Kay would linger at the table with you for hours – listening, laughing, conversing, offering her smile or a kind hand of comfort. It was common to find her on the phone checking in with friends and family. She was a supportive spouse, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a true friend. Her position to you was alongside, eye to eye, heart to heart.

Kay was the glue that initiated so many of our bonds. The presence of her absence is strongly felt. Nanie, we love you and are so grateful to have been part of your story.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Memorial Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

﻿

