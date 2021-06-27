AUGUSTA – Margaret K. Rumpf, 98, of Augusta, passed away peacefully June 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Sept. 13, 1922, in Auburn, N.Y. to Paul and Josephine Murphy.

She loved to read, write poems, and keep journals. She worked as a stenographer before marrying David on Sept. 1, 1945, and they were blessed with 10 children. When she was a little girl, she told her mother that she either wanted to be a nun, to take care of babies in the orphanage, or have 10 babies of her own. Her large, loving family is eternally grateful that she chose the latter. In fact, her greatest joy was being a mom. She loved to get down on the floor to play and read to all her “little people.”

She was a tennis champion in her high school and remained the biggest supporter of all her kids in whatever sports they were in, attending all events and cheering them on! Her love of history and the ocean often meant wonderful weekend family picnic adventures visiting historical sites or beaches. She loved living on Range Pond in Poland Spring, sitting on their dock listening to the loons and was a volunteer for the Maine Audubon Loon Count for many years.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband, David; infant son, William and daughter, Barbara Stevens.

She is survived by her children David of Florida, Richard of Scarborough, Margaret Mishoe of Portland, James of Buxton, Jane Kostiw of Chelsea, Nancy Sanborn of Denmark, John of Kennebunk, Thomas of China, their spouses; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Margaret’s family deeply appreciates the compassionate care given by Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation and MaineGeneral Hospice.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, July 10 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland with a visiting hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to

MaineGeneral Hospice,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, ME 04903-0828.

