Three fisherman whose commercial vessel started taking on water and sinking were rescued from the waters off Long Island by a Coast Guard helicopter, officials said Monday.
The Coast Guard said the men were about 72 nautical miles southeast of Montauk, New York when they made an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Coast Guard responded by cutter and helicopter, and arrived at the scene to find the men in a life raft, having abandoned their boat.
The three men were lifted into the helicopter and taken to a Coast Guard station.
