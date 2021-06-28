I think the below by any criteria will prove to be a very bad decision for Maine and for Maine families and especially for the upcoming generations.
On June 19, Maine Legislators voted down LD 1292: An Act Regarding the Parental Right To Direct the Health Care of Children. The summary of this bill states: “This bill requires the Department of Health and Human Services to obtain permission from a parent or guardian before placing an infected minor in isolation during a public health emergency. It also prohibits physical examinations, surgical procedures, vaccine administrations and drug prescriptions for a minor without parent or guardian permission.”
Joseph Ciarrocca
Brunswick
