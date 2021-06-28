David Halligan Sr. is the recipient of the town of Falmouth’s 2020 Legacy Award and Dorothy Blanchette has been named the Falmouth Citizen of the Year. at a virtual recognition ceremony June 24.

Halligan, 92, who has lived in Falmouth for over 65 years, was the first man to serve as president of the elementary school PTA, was one of the founders of Falmouth Little League, a member of the American Legion, a volunteer firefighter and a Scoutmaster for local Boy Scouts, according to a nomination letter. Halligan was nominated by Susan Keeley and Charlie McBride.

Blanchette, a retired schoolteacher, has served as president of the Falmouth Food Pantry since it was founded in 2008 and has helped families find affordable housing, medical care and job training over the years, according to a nomination letter. During the past year, she has worked to keep pantry volunteers safe while continuing to serve the community, her nomination read. Pat Ianni and Mary McCrann nominated Blanchette.

