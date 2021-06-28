Nomination papers are available in the Portland City Clerk’s office for open seats on the city council, school board, Peaks Island Council and Portland Water District Board of Trustees. The election will be held Nov. 2.

Open city council seats are in District 1, currently held by Belinda Ray; District 2, now held by Spencer Thibodeau; and an At-Large seat held by Nick Mavodones. The council will be getting at least one new member through the election as Ray has announced she is not seeking re-election. School board member Roberto Rodriguez, whose term is up in 2022, has expressed interest in the position.

School board seats on the ballot will be those held by Micky Bondo, District 1; Emily Figdor, District 2; and Sarah Thompson, At-large.

Also available are three three-year seats on the Peaks Island Council and a five-year term on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees.

Nomination papers are due back between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23.

For more information, contact the Clerk’s office at 874-8677 or email e[email protected].

