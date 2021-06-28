The Yarmouth Arts Alliance awarded its annual $500 scholarship to Lily Lonigan, who will be majoring in fashion design at Pratt Institute this fall.

The scholarship is awarded to a Yarmouth High School senior who has excelled in design/visual/performing arts and plans to pursue the arts in college.

The Alliance for the first time also gave away two honorable mention scholarships this year. Ashley Allen and Sarah Krause were each awarded $250. Allen will study photography at Endicott College and Krause will be at the University of Southern Maine studying music.

