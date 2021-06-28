BOSTON — Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak says his son has died six days after birth. He did not disclose a cause.

Pastrnak posted on Instagram that girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who died June 23.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote. “Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

In a statement, the Bruins said, “David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss.”

The NHL offered condolences as well, as did current and former players.

Pastrnak, a 25-year-old winger, was born in the Czech Republic. He was drafted in the first round in 2014 and was an All-Star in 2019 and 2020.

CANADIENS: Montreal forward Joel Armia has been cleared from COVID-19 protocol and could play against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

Acting coach Luke Richardson said Armia was taking a private plane to Tampa and was considered a game-time decision. The Finnish forward missed practice Sunday after going into protocol.

“Joel is on his way down here right now,” Richardson said following the team’s morning skate at Amalie Arena. “He got clearance. Excited to have him join us, but we will have to make all those decisions at game time because we don’t know when he’s getting here.”

Asked if Armia tested negative, Richardson said “he must have” but was only informed the 28-year-old was on his way.

Armia has been an important player for the Canadiens in the playoffs, scoring two of five goals shorthanded as part of their penalty kill that is 43 of 46.

BLACKHAWKS: Chicago hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.

CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday morning. It also was confirmed by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

“An experienced team of professionals, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP, has been retained and is currently conducting an independent review of these allegations,” Wirtz said in the memo obtained by the AP. “Mr. Schar and his firm have significant experience conducting independent investigative reviews, have no previous ties to the Blackhawks organization, and have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The Athletic first reported on the memo from Wirtz.

The investigation into one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises comes after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

