The John T. Gorman Foundation will launch the fourth cohort of its Fellowship Program in 2022, and is accepting applications until Sept. 8.

The John T. Gorman Fellowship is designed to strengthen the capacity of leaders to make changes that can improve the lives of vulnerable people in Maine with measurable results. John T. Gorman Fellows work within the foundation’s priority areas of young children, older youth, families and seniors. Making up three cohorts to date, 32 John T. Gorman Fellows have completed the program, with leaders across the state from the nonprofit, advocacy, and government sectors.

Information about applying for the Fellowship is available at jtgfoundation.org/. The foundation will also host a July 20 virtual information session. To RSVP or ask questions about the program, email [email protected]

The foundation will convene up to 12 new Fellows to learn more about their leadership practice in the context of personal strengths, organizational roles, and the systems in which they work. Discussions, exercises and practice center on the framework of Results-Based Leadership – a model of leadership designed to make measurable, population-level changes.

Applicants must be working in a public system or non-profit organization associated with the foundation’s grantmaking priorities and have at least seven years of cumulative experience working in the field on the foundation’s priority areas. Applicants selected will be in a position of influence and responsibility at some level of their organization or agency, aspire to move to positions of even more significant influence and responsibility in the future, and have the support of their organization or agency.

John T. Gorman, known as Tom, was a grandson of L.L. Bean and established the foundation in 1995 to help disadvantaged Mainers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: