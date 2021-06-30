A Wiscasset organization providing meals and school supplies for students is asking for donations.

Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars Set For Success program provides basic required school supplies for all Wiscasset Elementary School and Wiscasset home-schooled students. It also provides bags of weekend food to subscribing families.

The program is open to everyone regardless of their financial situation.

Donations to Feed Our Scholars Set For Success may be made through cash and/or in-kind donations. Checks can be made out to St. Philip’s Church with Set For Success in the memo line, mailed to St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge Street, Wiscasset, ME 04578. Donations may drop off in the collection box at St. Philip’s Church.

For more information, including other ways to donate, visit feedourscholars.wordpress.com.

