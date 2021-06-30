We thank retired Navy Cmdr. Andrew Bradick (author of a June 26 letter) for his years of service but have a different view about the lack of American flags on display in the Portland area.

After a five-day visit, he “observed a number of Black Lives Matter signs and gay pride flags” but bemoaned that “there were almost no American flags” and suggested that Mainers should be “compelled” to fly our nation’s flag. First of all, Mainers love their freedom and certainly would not take kindly to being “compelled” to do almost anything that we consider to be optional.

We also suggest that after five days in Maine, he does not yet understand that most Mainers are devoted to our nation and because it is an integral part of who we are, we have no need to put that emotion on display.

We recognize, however, that we have a dreadful history of racism in America and we want to assure our neighbors that we are working toward a better U.S. and so we put the Black Lives Matter signs out to tell them that we understand. Similarly, the LGBTQ+ community has long suffered from discrimination and so we hang the Pride flag to indicate that in our community, all are welcome.

We hope that Commander Bradick will return to Maine and get to know us better.

Sandy and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown

