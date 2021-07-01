After weeks of hot, dry weather, a growing portion of Maine is facing a severe drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday the severe drought area in Maine, which had focused on Somerset County, now includes nearly all of Franklin County and much of Oxford County as well.

“The lack of rainfall, combined with the excess heat, has dried soils and lowered streamflows” in the region, the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The entire state is abnormally dry and most of it is facing a moderate drought, including Androscoggin County and the entire coastal region from Kittery to Mount Desert Island.

Most of the rivers and streams in the worst-hit area have been posting record lows for this time of year for weeks.

This story will be updated.

