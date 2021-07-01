SACO — The Eastern Trail will host the fourth annual John Andrews Memorial 5K on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the end of Mill Brook Road in the Mill Brook Industrial Park in Saco.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. and end in Saco, said a press release from the Eastern Trail. Check-in will begin at 7 a.m.

According to the Eastern Trail, the race is named after John Andrews, founder of the Eastern Trail, who passed away in 2017.

“John’s vision to create the Eastern Trail started in the early 1990’s,” the organization said. “He was persistent, but patient, and made tremendous progress in a relatively short amount of time.”

Registration costs $25 and proceeds will support the Eastern Trail, said the press release. Awards will be announced online.

The Eastern Trail is about a 65-mile route, starting at the Piscataqua River in Kittery and ending in South Portland, said a press release.

Jon Kachmar, executive director of the Eastern Trail, said the trail was recently selected by Rep. Chellie Pingree’s office as one of the 10 projects being submitted for federal funding for engineering design for new trail from Kennebunk to North Berwick. The project is one of a few gap-closing efforts the trail is undergoing, including a section between Scarborough and South Portland.

Besides the 5K on Aug. 1, the trail will hold the annual Maine Lighthouse Ride on Sept. 11, starting at South Portland Community College, said the Eastern Trail. Information can be found at easterntrail.org/maine-lighthouse-ride.

