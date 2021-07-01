SCARBOROUGH — Thomas R. Bayley, 61, a lifelong resident of Scarborough and active member in the community, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence with his loving family surrounding him following a yearlong battle with cancer.

Tom was born Sept. 29,1959, in Portland, the son of Fred W. and Kathleen M Libby Bayley, and attended Scarborough schools, graduating from Scarborough High School in 1978.

Upon graduation from High School, Tom followed his heart and went to work at sea, affectionately known as Pine Point University. He ran a variety of vessels, from lobstering to scalloping to dragging, all over the East Coast. It was during one of his journeys that fate ran into Tom. A massive storm raked the Gulf of Maine and as a Mayday rang out on the radio, Tom was quick to respond. Many of the details are lost with time, but his actions that day earned him the Gold Life Saving Medal of the U.S Coast Guard for rescuing five crew members of the F/V Robert Powell, whose boat had sunk in the storm. Shortly after the heroic day, while at dock repairing his vessel, Tom met his wife Jamie and their lifelong courtship ensued. Tom would return to sea as Jamie raised a son, Gaelan, and a daughter, Ashley.

It was his love for family and friendships that brought him from his life at sea to his life as owner and manager of Bayley’s Family Camping Resort. Tom relished in the opportunity to share his piece of heaven with vacationing families from all over the world and made friends with everyone. Not one to miss a cue that someone was in need, he took great pleasure in giving to those less fortunate than he was. Known for handing out tickets to the local water park, golf course, or playground, Tom’s mission in life was to make everyone’s lives around him better, and the campground was his conduit.

When the seasons changed, and the campground slowed down Tom’s passions fueled his adventures. An avid fisherman and hunter, Tom traveled wide and far in his pursuits. Whether it was at his lake house with his children and grandchildren swimming, cooking, and fishing, in Ohio chasing whitetails with his friends, or in the Bahamas with whom ever happened to stop by, Tom was never short on ideas or adventures.

He was a member of the former William King Lodge #219 AF & AM in Scarborough, now merged with Saco Lodge #9 AF & AM, and Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston, where he supported the Shrine Transportation Fund, funding trips for families to the Shrine Hospitals in Massachusetts.

Tom is preceded in death by: his father, Fred W. Bayley Feb. 26, 2021; and his brother. Todd, in 1978.

Survivors include: his loving wife, Jamie Bayley; his son, Gaelan Bayley and his wife Leah; daughter, Ashley Bayley; mother, Kathleen Bayley; sister, Julie Bayley; and three grandchildren, Sofia, Gaelan Jr, and Lyle, all of Scarborough.

A celebration of Tom and his father Fred’s life will be held Sept. 26 at Bayley’s Camping Resort. More details will be announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers or tears, and in typical Tom fashion, we encourage contributions to be made to an organization of your choosing in his name.

The family would like to thank the oncology team at Northern Light Mercy Cancer Care, his nurse Sarah, and all his friends and family for their support, love, and compassion over the past year. A heartfelt thank you goes to Tom’s close friends Bob, Drew, Deven, and Greg who were by his side daily over the past year as he traveled his Journey.

