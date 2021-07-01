Last week, Gov. Mills signed a law that will allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring civil claims, irrespective of when the abuse occurred. This is a monumental shift in the law, and the governor and the Legislature should be applauded for amending the law in a way that acknowledges the reality faced by victims of childhood sex abuse.

According to Child USA, a national think tank focused on protecting children, victims of childhood sexual abuse do not disclose their abuse until an average age of 52. This statistic fits with the anecdotal evidence we have seen at my law firm, Gideon Asen, which represents such victims.

Finally, we have a law in place that aligns with this reality, and that acknowledges that delayed disclosure is a symptom of abuse, not evidence of victims “sitting on” their rights.

Taylor Asen

New Gloucester

