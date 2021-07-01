Nearly 250 years ago, a revolution was waged over the principle of self-governance and refusal to be subjected to taxation without representation. They fought for the right to create a democracy, and the United States of America was born.
But to this day, over 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C., are denied representation and direct participation in our democracy. This antiquated taxation without representation is antithetical to the values of democracy, for which I proudly served over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force under Special Operations and Intelligence commands to protect. Washingtonians can’t fight for their voice to be heard alone – so the veterans of Maine stand with them.
Veterans of this nation swore the same oath as members of Congress – as Sen. Angus King – to uphold the Constitution and defend our democracy. And yet, 700,000 Americans (including 30,000 veterans), continue to live in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol with no voting representation or voice in Congress. We cannot claim to be a shining beacon of democracy for the world to see while we sit here, stained by the continued lack of D.C. statehood.
I’m calling upon Sen. King to support D.C. Statehood and help America live up to the ideals of democracy upon which we were founded, which I have been committed to protect. Sen. Angus King fought hard to champion veterans issues in Maine, and it’s time he leads again to fight for the disenfranchised veterans and residents of Washington.
David DeMarchant
Standish
