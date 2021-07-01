When I heard that Gov. Mills was providing a $1,500 bonus as an incentive for Mainers to return to work, I became angry and frustrated.

During COVID, myself and many other Maine residents continued to work while having to expose ourselves to COVID. I had to separate myself from my family because of the fear of making them sick. I could have gone on unemployment and made more money than I did by continuing to work.

I say this because of all the front-line workers who risked their lives providing services and care to the people of this state. Instead of rewarding the lazy to return to work, why not reward those who did work?

The people who deserve any type of a bonus are those who put themselves on the front lines, knowing we could easily get sick.

Shelley Welch

South Portland

